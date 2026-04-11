For Her Outstanding Contributions, Charlotte Honors Pilar Garcés-Conejos Blitvich With Chancellor’s Professor Title

UNC Charlotte has awarded Pilar Garcés-Conejos Blitvich, a globally recognized scholar of pragmatics, conflict and digital discourse, the esteemed title of Chancellor’s Professor.

The Chancellor’s Professor designation recognizes outstanding contributions by a full professor who is not only a scholar of international and national distinction but also has a demonstrated record of significant achievement within the University community.

The University bestows the academic rank, which transcends disciplinary lines, to allow each Chancellor’s Professor the greatest latitude in teaching, scholarship and community engagement. Chancellor’s Professors hold the title for life.

All three of the current Chancellor’s Professors are faculty members in the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences. Roslyn Arlin Mickelson, in the Department of Sociology received the honor in 2014, and Steven Rogelberg, professor of organizational science, psychology and management, received the honor in 2013.

For Blitvich, the recognition is both unexpected and deeply meaningful.

“Becoming a Chancellor’s Professor is an immense honor, and I’m extremely grateful to Kirk Melnikoff, chair of the Department of English; Chris Boyer, founding dean of the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences; the Office of the Provost, Chancellor Gaber; the Board of Trustees; and everyone across the world who has helped me get here,” said Blitvich. “It’s a tremendous honor that comes with a lot of responsibility.”



Learn more about Blitvich’s research, teaching and mentorship.

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