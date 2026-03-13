For Nathan Nicolau, Central Piedmont’s Editor Of “The Hammer,” Communication Is The Heart Of The Human Experience

As an English instructor at Central Piedmont Community College, Nathan Nicolau reaches a broad cross-section of the student body, including nursing students, automotive students, and those who want to make a career out of writing. For Nathan, communication is at the heart of both every job and the entire human experience.

“Writing teaches us how to be human,” he said. “We connect with other people, and in turn, we connect with ourselves.”

Nathan has published works ranging from poetry to fiction, non-fiction, and essays, and he has been a full-time faculty member at Central Piedmont since 2022. He also serves as editor-in-chief of The Hammer, the English department’s student-only official arts and literature magazine. In 2025, it was honored with a Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines (REALM) Superior award. The program is organized by the National Council of Teachers of English, and the award was the first for the magazine since its introduction in 2017.

Nathan believes it demonstrates how strong the arts presence is in the college.

“The thing I’m most proud of with this award is that The Hammer truly has solidified itself in Central Piedmont’s history, its commitment to student success and expression, and as part of the Charlotte literary community,” he said.

Nathan was born in the Washington, D.C. area but has lived in the Charlotte region for most of his life. In that time, he’s observed a strong literary and arts scene, which influenced his decision to become a full-time writer and English professor. He attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem and received his master’s from UNC Charlotte.

“What I love about the Charlotte area is how diverse we are,” he said. “I have met so many students from all walks of life.”

Nathan began as an adjunct instructor at Central Piedmont in 2022 and was immediately impressed when, in a meeting with faculty, each person expressed themselves openly and demonstrated a true passion for the job and students.

The students themselves also play a significant role in his appreciation of the college.

“What I love most about the students is that a lot of them come here because they are driven,” he said. “I think that really speaks to the community college model, where we are open-door and make things affordable. It’s true that this college is here for the community.”

The diversity of the student population is a significant way The Hammer stands out from other literary magazines. It is open to all students across the college studying any discipline. As a result, the topics are as diverse as Central Piedmont itself, a fact noted by the REALM award judges.

Although the magazine can’t accommodate very long pieces, and artwork comes from the juried art show that is part of the Visual Arts program, those are really the only limitations. Any type of poetry, fiction, or creative non-fiction is welcome.



“I don’t want it to ever feel strict or like there’s only certain things we accept,” Nathan said. “The Hammer will accept anything.”

Next, he hopes to help the magazine have a more significant online presence, while also entering other competitions attached to colleges and building awareness throughout Charlotte.

“I feel like The Hammer stands out because it just gives us new perspectives on what’s going on internally in the students’ minds or what they’re experiencing externally,” he said.

Those perspectives have now also earned awards.

