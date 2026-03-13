JCSU Holds 1867 Gold & Blue Round Up Spring Open House March 28

Saturday, March 28, 2026

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (check-in begins at 9 a.m.)

Register Today

Explore the JCSU Community:

Meet our diverse faculty members offering 19 majors

Connect with student leaders shaping campus life

Engage with representatives from our Financial Aid department

Experience the Vibrancy:

Discover vibrant student life at the Clubs and Organizations Fair

Enjoy entertaining performances by talented individuals

Participate in workshops offering valuable insights

Embark on campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds

Be a Part of the JCSU Family!

Ticket Information:

Each ticket is valid for one entry only. Group tickets are also available.

For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010.

