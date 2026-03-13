JCSU Holds 1867 Gold & Blue Round Up Spring Open House March 28
Saturday, March 28, 2026
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (check-in begins at 9 a.m.)
Explore the JCSU Community:
- Meet our diverse faculty members offering 19 majors
- Connect with student leaders shaping campus life
- Engage with representatives from our Financial Aid department
Experience the Vibrancy:
- Discover vibrant student life at the Clubs and Organizations Fair
- Enjoy entertaining performances by talented individuals
- Participate in workshops offering valuable insights
- Embark on campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds
Be a Part of the JCSU Family!
Ticket Information:
Each ticket is valid for one entry only. Group tickets are also available.
For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010.