Johnson C. Smith University

JCSU Holds 1867 Gold & Blue Round Up Spring Open House March 28

Saturday, March 28, 2026
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (check-in begins at 9 a.m.) 

Register Today

Explore the JCSU Community:

  • Meet our diverse faculty members offering 19 majors
  • Connect with student leaders shaping campus life
  • Engage with representatives from our Financial Aid department

Experience the Vibrancy:

  • Discover vibrant student life at the Clubs and Organizations Fair
  • Enjoy entertaining performances by talented individuals
  • Participate in workshops offering valuable insights
  • Embark on campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds

Be a Part of the JCSU Family!

Ticket Information:

Each ticket is valid for one entry only. Group tickets are also available. 

For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010. 

