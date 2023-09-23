For The Love Of Harlem At Central Piedmont Sept 29-Oct 1

The musical sensation, FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM, profiles a weekend in the lives of the artistic visionaries who shaped the 1920-30’s Harlem Renaissance.

Legendary figures like Alberta Hunter, Bessie Smith, Countee Cullen, Langston Hughes, Richard Bruce Nugent, Wallace Thurman and Zora Neale Hurston are given real human faces.

Their struggles between public recognition and self-identify are presented in a way rarely associated with these legends.

