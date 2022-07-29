Gaston College Building Named For Dr. Patricia A. Skinner

The Vet Tech Building on the Dallas campus of Gaston College has been named in honor of Dr. Patricia Skinner, who served as the President of the College from 1994 to 2020. The facility will be known as the Patricia A. Skinner Institute of Veterinary Technology.

“Over the course of 25 years as President of Gaston College, Pat inspired vision and dedication to building a flagship institution in Gaston College,” said Gaston College President Dr. John Hauser. “Her focus on providing a high-quality environment for student success led to many initiatives and building projects, with her last being this Veterinary Technology facility. Dr. Skinner had a lasting impact on Gaston College and touched the lives of thousands of students, faculty and staff.”

