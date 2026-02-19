Gene Johnson Honored For A Lifelong Dedication To Making Charlotte Stronger

Gene Johnson ’73, a dedicated UNC Charlotte advocate and donor, is one of the newest members of the North Carolina Business Hall of Fame, presented by Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas. Johnson joins the group that honors the state’s most influential business leaders. A ceremony celebrating the 2026 laureates was held Feb. 17.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Belk College of Business before embarking on a decorated career that included the role of chairman of United Communications and achieving the rank of captain in the U.S. Army.

“Gene Johnson exemplifies lifelong dedication to making the Charlotte region stronger, including in his commitment to UNC Charlotte,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This is a well-deserved recognition that underscores his service to the University and the state of North Carolina.”

Johnson’s love for and commitment to Niner Nation extends long past his time as a student, as he’s played an active role in the University’s past, present and future. He became the first graduate to chair both the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees and the UNC Charlotte Foundation Board. He continued his service to the University by chairing the campaign to launch the football program, the Marching Band Fundraising Committee and the $200 million EXPONENTIAL capital campaign.

In recent years, Johnson served as interim president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and interim director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at UNC Charlotte. His community involvement includes serving as an elder in the Presbyterian Church, as well as supporting Levine Museum of the New South, Teach for America, Hospice and Palliative Care, Communities in Schools, the Sullenberger Aviation Museum and Roof Above.

Because of his endless support for UNC Charlotte, Johnson was inducted into the UNC Charlotte Alumni Hall of Fame and received the Bonnie E. Cone Lifetime Achievement Award.

MORE >>>