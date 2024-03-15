Hundreds Of Job Opportunities At Central Piedmont Employer Hiring Events

Looking for your next big job or a new career? Meet with these employers at Central Piedmont campus recruiting events who are looking to hire and network with Central Piedmont students.

On-Campus Hiring Events:

Carotek Hiring Event Date and Time: Wed., Mar. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor Details: Event Information

Bank of America Hiring Event Date and Time: Wed., Mar. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor Details: Event Infor mation



Meet & Greet Events:

Transportation Systems Meet & Greet Date and Time: Wed., Mar. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Location: Merancas Campus, Transportation Systems Building, First Floor Details: Event Information

Teacher Preparation Meet & Greet Date and Time: Wed., Mar. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: Central Campus, Parr Building Details: Event Information

Nursing and Networking Meet & Greet Date and Time: Thur., Mar. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Location: Central Campus, Health Careers Building, First Floor Details: Event Information



There are hundreds of opportunities on our job board, Handshake, including paid internships, on-campus positions, and part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions. Check “events” to learn about employers visiting campus for recruiting. Employers will visit additional campuses through the semester, and more employers will be coming to Central Campus, too.

