Thursday, March 14, 2024
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Explore Central Piedmont’s Skilled Trades Open House Mar 20

CStandard

Still undecided on a program of study? Join Central Piedmont Community College on Wed., Mar. 20 at the Skilled Trades Open House to explore its programs. You’ll have an opportunity to:

  • discover design, architecture, construction, and trades programs
  • meet inspiring faculty
  • immerse yourself in real-world experiences such as learning how to generate electricity with ordinary household items, model-building in an architecture lab, and building simple circuits
  • tour the classrooms and labs on Harper Campus
  • learn more about scholarships and financial aid

Wed., Mar. 20
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: Harper Campus, Harper IV

MORE >>>