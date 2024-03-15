Explore Central Piedmont’s Skilled Trades Open House Mar 20
Still undecided on a program of study? Join Central Piedmont Community College on Wed., Mar. 20 at the Skilled Trades Open House to explore its programs. You’ll have an opportunity to:
- discover design, architecture, construction, and trades programs
- meet inspiring faculty
- immerse yourself in real-world experiences such as learning how to generate electricity with ordinary household items, model-building in an architecture lab, and building simple circuits
- tour the classrooms and labs on Harper Campus
- learn more about scholarships and financial aid
Wed., Mar. 20
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: Harper Campus, Harper IV