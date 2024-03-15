Explore Central Piedmont’s Skilled Trades Open House Mar 20

Still undecided on a program of study? Join Central Piedmont Community College on Wed., Mar. 20 at the Skilled Trades Open House to explore its programs. You’ll have an opportunity to:

discover design, architecture, construction, and trades programs

meet inspiring faculty

immerse yourself in real-world experiences such as learning how to generate electricity with ordinary household items, model-building in an architecture lab, and building simple circuits

tour the classrooms and labs on Harper Campus

learn more about scholarships and financial aid

Wed., Mar. 20

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Harper Campus, Harper IV

