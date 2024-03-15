Charlotte’s Social 704 Renovation Recognized For Its Excellence

The remodeling of Social 704 at the UNC Charlotte Popp Martin Student Union not only refreshed a key dining space but also earned the team behind the project a Certificate of Merit for Excellence in Project Implementation from the State Building Commission. The accolade was handed out during the annual state construction conference on March 7, spotlighting the standout quality of the renovation and the seamless collaboration among the project’s contributors.

Social 704’s transformation from the former Crown Commons into a 14,200-square-foot dining hall mirrors the University’s ambition to support its growing enrollment. This renovation, completed over the summer of 2023 and opened on August 20, was spearheaded by Amanda Caudle, assistant director of project management in facilities management. She led a skilled team, including the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company for construction management, Tipton Associates as the dining consultant, and Moseley Architects, ensuring the project’s success from design to execution.

What makes Social 704 stand out are the thoughtful touches and improvements aimed at enhancing the dining experience for the campus community. The renovation introduced an open and welcoming space, optimizing seating arrangements and food preparation areas to cater to the daily influx of diners. The design effectively improves circulation within the dining hall, making it easier for students and staff to navigate through the various food stations without the hassle of long waits.

The entrance to Social 704 now boasts a more inviting look, offering clear views of the seating arrangements and the diverse food offerings available. With a range of seating options, the renovated dining hall can comfortably accommodate everyone from individual diners to larger student groups. The project also embraced sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly features into the design and structure of the building.

Highlighting the renovation are seven unique food stations, alongside a dedicated breakfast nook and a dessert bar, all set within a vibrant and engaging environment. Additionally, the updates extend to the food venues and back-of-house kitchens, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and service quality.

This recognition from the State Building Commission underscores the dedication and innovative approach of the teams involved, showcasing their commitment to creating spaces that meet the evolving needs of the University community.

