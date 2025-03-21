Friday, March 21, 2025
Johnson C. Smith UniversityNews

JCSU 1867 Gold & Blue Round Up/Spring Open House March 29

Sat Mar 29, 2025 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Meet:

  • Faculty members from our diverse range of 20+ majors
  • Student leaders who shape campus life
  • Representatives from our Financial Aid department

Experience:

  • Clubs and Organizations Fair showcasing vibrant student life
  • Entertaining performances
  • Family workshops to provide valuable insights
  • Campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds
  • Come and be a part of the JCSU community!

Location:

Johnson C. Smith University, 28216

