Art & Design Faculty Showcase At Queens University March 24

Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement

2319 Wellesley Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

In this exhibition, Queens University celebrates art, design, and their makers by providing an opportunity for the Queens and Charlotte communities to view recent work by its Art and Design faculty. The gallery opens on Sunday, January 26 at 5 p.m.

The showcase will run from January 21 through April 14.

MORE >>>