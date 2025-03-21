Art & Design Faculty Showcase At Queens University March 24
- Monday, March 24, 2025
- Monday, March 31, 2025
- Monday, April 7, 2025
- Monday, April 14, 2025
Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement
2319 Wellesley Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207
In this exhibition, Queens University celebrates art, design, and their makers by providing an opportunity for the Queens and Charlotte communities to view recent work by its Art and Design faculty. The gallery opens on Sunday, January 26 at 5 p.m.
The showcase will run from January 21 through April 14.