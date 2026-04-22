Central Piedmont Spring Grad Fair Is April 29

Central Piedmont students preparing to graduate can take care of key next steps at the spring grad fair.

When and where

Wednesday, Apr. 29

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Central Campus, first floor of the Parr Center

What’s happening

Caps and gowns will be distributed to students who selected campus pickup.

Several student support teams will be available to answer questions and share resources.

Who will be there

Career services

Military Families and Veterans services

Career and College Promise

Alumni Relations/Central Piedmont Foundation

The grad fair is a one-stop opportunity to pick up regalia, connect with campus partners and get ready for commencement.

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