Central Piedmont Spring Grad Fair Is April 29
Central Piedmont students preparing to graduate can take care of key next steps at the spring grad fair.
When and where
- Wednesday, Apr. 29
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Central Campus, first floor of the Parr Center
What’s happening
- Caps and gowns will be distributed to students who selected campus pickup.
- Several student support teams will be available to answer questions and share resources.
Who will be there
- Career services
- Military Families and Veterans services
- Career and College Promise
- Alumni Relations/Central Piedmont Foundation
The grad fair is a one-stop opportunity to pick up regalia, connect with campus partners and get ready for commencement.