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Central Piedmont Spring Grad Fair Is April 29

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Central Piedmont students preparing to graduate can take care of key next steps at the spring grad fair. 

When and where 

  • Wednesday, Apr. 29
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Central Campus, first floor of the Parr Center

What’s happening 

  • Caps and gowns will be distributed to students who selected campus pickup. 
  • Several student support teams will be available to answer questions and share resources. 

Who will be there 

  • Career services 
  • Military Families and Veterans services 
  • Career and College Promise 
  • Alumni Relations/Central Piedmont Foundation

The grad fair is a one-stop opportunity to pick up regalia, connect with campus partners and get ready for commencement.

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