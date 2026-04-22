Central Piedmont Celebrates Arbor Day With Free Tree Sapling Giveaway

Central Piedmont is giving away free tree saplings in celebration of Arbor Day. Students are encouraged to plant and water their trees to help support sustainability.

When

Thursday, Apr. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where

Central Campus: Parr lawn

Cato Campus: Annable building front entrance

Merancas Campus : Merancas IV front entrance

Merancas IV front entrance Levine Campus: Levine I front entrance

Harris Campus: Harris I lobby

Why it matters

Planting trees supports cleaner air, healthier ecosystems and greener campuses.

Small actions like planting a sapling can have a long-term environmental impact.

Stop by a participating campus, grab a free tree, and help it grow!

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