Central Piedmont Celebrates Arbor Day With Free Tree Sapling Giveaway
Central Piedmont is giving away free tree saplings in celebration of Arbor Day. Students are encouraged to plant and water their trees to help support sustainability.
When
- Thursday, Apr. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where
- Central Campus: Parr lawn
- Cato Campus: Annable building front entrance
- Merancas Campus: Merancas IV front entrance
- Levine Campus: Levine I front entrance
- Harris Campus: Harris I lobby
Why it matters
- Planting trees supports cleaner air, healthier ecosystems and greener campuses.
- Small actions like planting a sapling can have a long-term environmental impact.
Stop by a participating campus, grab a free tree, and help it grow!