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VOTE: Central Piedmont Mascot Naming Poll Closes April 30

CStandard

The tiger mascot has returned to Central Piedmont, and students now have a chance to help decide its official name. A live naming poll is open on Central Piedmont’s Student Connections Instagram, giving students a direct role in shaping a symbol of school pride, connection and belonging. 

Whether you’re taking classes online, attending in person or preparing to graduate, this is a tradition you can be part of right now. 

Details:

Why it matters Choosing the mascot’s name helps create a shared identity for the college community and gives students a voice in a highly visible part of campus culture. 

What’s next Follow Central Piedmont’s Student Connections Instagram to see the winning name revealed after the poll closes. 

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