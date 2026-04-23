VOTE: Central Piedmont Mascot Naming Poll Closes April 30

The tiger mascot has returned to Central Piedmont, and students now have a chance to help decide its official name. A live naming poll is open on Central Piedmont’s Student Connections Instagram, giving students a direct role in shaping a symbol of school pride, connection and belonging.

Whether you’re taking classes online, attending in person or preparing to graduate, this is a tradition you can be part of right now.

Details:

When: Vote by Thursday, Apr. 30

Where: Student Connections Instagram

Why it matters Choosing the mascot’s name helps create a shared identity for the college community and gives students a voice in a highly visible part of campus culture.

What’s next Follow Central Piedmont’s Student Connections Instagram to see the winning name revealed after the poll closes.

MORE >>>