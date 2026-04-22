Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Holds Its 5th Annual CoAAPalooza Spring Festival

Thu, Apr 23, 2026 | 11am to 2pm

Arts Quad- in between Robinson, Rowe Arts, and Storrs

Don’t miss the fifth annual CoAAPalooza spring arts festival run by students for students! CoAAPalooza gives students within the College of Arts + Architecture the chance to meet peers outside of their departments and see all that CoA+A has to offer. Check out what’s going on this year.



Food Trucks will be set up in the Arts Quad, open for business from 11:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CoA+A majors will receive one free food truck ticket.

To receive your food truck ticket, visit the check-in tables set up in the back lobby of Robinson Hall on the day of the event. Remember to bring your student ID. CoA+A faculty and staff and students outside of the college are welcome to visit the food trucks and purchase dinner.

CoA+A Student Organizations will have tables throughout the Arts Quad and Robinson Hall featuring creative activities – including a tote bag-making station, friendship bracelets, and more. Keep an eye out for a list of participating student organizations.

Play yard games like Jenga, cornhole, volleyball, and more or just sit and relax in the quad with your friends.



Initiated, designed, and executed by College of Arts + Architecture’s amazing students, CoAAPalooza provides an opportunity to create an interdisciplinary community and celebrate together.

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