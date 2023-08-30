JCSU Alumni Inducted In HBCU Living Legends

In August, HBCU Living Legends, an initiative aimed at uplifting historically Black colleges and Universities in North Carolina, hosted a gala celebrating the 2023 Class of HBCU Living Legends.

Living Legends are individuals who have made a significant impact in their communities through professional engagement and personal commitment.

This year’s Johnson C. Smith University class includes civil rights pioneer Dorothy Counts-Scoggins ’64, former Bennett College president Dr. Phyllis Dawkins ’75 and radio host Larry Mims ’00.

MORE >>>