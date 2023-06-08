JCSU Alumnus’ Organization Hosting Mentorship Event For Young Entrepreneurs

Andrew Smith ’15 cofounded the Network and Chill Foundation with his friend Michael Williams to bring young entrepreneurs and artists together for networking and business opportunities.

Smith and the Network and Chill Foundation will host a networking and mentorship event featuring a pitch competition in celebration of Juneteenth on June 17, 2023, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Charlotte Arts League.

“We started doing the Juneteenth event 7 years ago,” he said. “We chose Juneteenth specifically to celebrate our Black artists and entrepreneurs and those who are coming from underserved communities who could really use these kinds of connections.”

