Charlotte 49ers Replace Ron Sanchez With An Interim Basketball Coach

The Charlotte 49ers have announced that Associate Head Men’s Basketball Coach Aaron Fearne has been named interim head coach while the program conducts its national search.



“Aaron has played a key role in re-establishing our program and developing our student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Mike Hill said. “He is extremely well-respected by the staff and players and is fully committed to leading the team.”

“I’m thankful to Mike Hill for the opportunity to lead our program during this time,” said Fearne. “We are focused on welcoming back all of our players for workouts starting Monday. We have recruited some excellent pieces to help elevate the program to another level for our first season in the American Athletic Conference.”

