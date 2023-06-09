Charlotte 49ers Hurdler Awarded Conference USA Postgraduate Scholarship

Charlotte 49ers hurdler Ariana Rivera was awarded the Conference USA Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship, the league announced in a release on Thursday afternoon.

Every season, C-USA grants the $4,000 scholarship to distinguished athletes selected by the Faculty Athletics representatives and approved by the Conference USA Board of Directors. 2023 will mark the 15th year that the award has been named in honor of Dr. James Castañeda, who served Rice for 46 years as an educator, coach, and Faculty Athletics Representative before he passed in 2008.

MORE >>>