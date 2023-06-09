Charlotte 49ers Earn A Trip To The NCAA Track & Field Championships

Charlotte Track & Field’s Nick Scudder and Riley Felts will represent the Niners this year at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, taking place June 7-10. Nick Scudder, the Conference USA Champion in the 10,000m, will be competing in the event for the second time in his career at the NCAA Championships. Riley Felts, the women’s school record holder in the pole vault, will be participating in the NCAA Championships for the first time in her career. This marks the third straight year that the team has sent a student-athlete to the NCAA’s final meet.

“The region went well”, said head coach Bob Olesen. Anytime you can advance someone to the final is fantastic. We have two people advancing to the national final. The region meet is pretty exclusive as it is just the top 48 in an event in this half of the country. So, getting there is an accomplishment in and of itself which a lot of coaches will say. Once you get there it’s really about who is on that day. As we look across some of our performances, quite a few people finished higher than they were ranked. Even if it wasn’t their best performance of the season, in a head-to-head competition against some of the best in the east region they fared well in comparison to what they were expected to do based on their season ranking. By and large the region meet went really well.”

