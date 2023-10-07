JCSU Appoints An IIOS Band Staff

Following a national search, Johnson C. Smith University announces the appointment of its band staff.

The staff will be led by Dr. Tomisha Brock, director of Bands and assistant professor of Music. She will be assisted by Justin Hubbard, assistant director; Aja McAllister, dance instructor; Dairon McGraw, flag coordinator; and Ronnie Freeman, percussion instructor.

“The International Institution of Sound (IIOS) is the heartbeat – and some would even say the soul – of JCSU and is a frontline brand ambassador for the University,” said Dr. Karen D. Morgan, senior vice president of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer. “It is a cultural staple and has a legacy that should be honored and upheld. I am confident that under Dr. Brock’s leadership, the IIOS will continue to grow and regain both national and international prominence.”

