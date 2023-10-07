Queens University Charlotte Students Flourish As Leaders In The Latin American Student Organization

Dreams came true when Maria Duran Colin ’25 and Daphne Mendoza Tristan ‘26 were accepted to Queens University of Charlotte. After navigating the admissions and financial aid processes as first-generation students, Duran Colin and Mendoza Tristan were awarded generous scholarships from Golden Door Scholars—a program that provides undocumented students and those enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood with the financial aid and support needed to invest in their futures. Now as the President and Treasurer of the Latin American Student Organization (LASO) on campus, these Royals have flourished as student leaders and have cultivated a deeper appreciation for their Mexican culture thanks to the support of their community at Queens.

