JCSU Conducts Its First STEM Awareness Workshop

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) is making waves in the world of science and technology education. In early February, the university’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) hosted its inaugural STEM Awareness Workshop. This event is part of a broader initiative to prepare students for careers in a field that’s increasingly crucial to solving some of the world’s most pressing problems.

The workshop featured speakers from a variety of esteemed institutions, including the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Stanly Community College, North Carolina State University, and JCSU itself. These experts came together to emphasize the importance of diversity in STEM and to offer insights into securing grant funding, pursuing degrees in STEM, and the overall benefits of a STEM education.

This push towards a brighter future for STEM at JCSU was significantly bolstered by a $1 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded in August 2023. This grant, one of the largest government-funded academic grants in JCSU’s history, designates the university as a Center of Excellence for DHS.

Dr. Patrick Martin, dean of the College of STEM at JCSU, expressed his gratitude: “We would like to thank our friends at DHS for designating JCSU as a Center of Excellence for the Department of Homeland Security. We are grateful to have our partners at Stanly Community College here for this event. One of the biggest things we’re looking for as we seek a ‘New Era of Excellence’ is how we can build partnerships, and this is a great example of just that.”

The workshop attracted over 150 students and professors, who gathered at the Innovation Center in the New Science Center at JCSU. They listened to discussions on the myriad opportunities within STEM, from education and research funding to career advice.

Dr. Helen Chen, senior vice provost for Instructional Programs at North Carolina State University, and a former JCSU faculty member, shared her insights virtually. “I’m so struck to be able to talk about something very close to my heart,” she said, highlighting the need for more representation and equity in STEM fields. Chen underscored the importance of leadership skills alongside technical expertise, urging students to seek internships and opportunities to make meaningful contributions.

The event also spotlighted the groundbreaking research conducted by JCSU faculty and students. Dr. Mark Dugo talked about his work in environmental DNA sampling and conservation efforts, while Dr. Alexa von Dohlen discussed her research on zoonotic parasites in wildlife, showcasing the practical and impactful nature of STEM studies.

Attendees left the workshop with a wealth of information on STEM opportunities, including internships, setting the stage for JCSU students to emerge as future leaders in the field. Dr. Suryadip Chakraborty, who played a pivotal role in securing the DHS grant alongside Dr. Awatif Amin, emphasized the long-term vision behind these efforts: “The future leadership of America in this field will depend on how we are preparing our students today. They will be the solution makers of tomorrow. If we invest in those students and in STEM today, it is an investment for the future of the nation and the world.”

This initiative by JCSU not only aims to enhance STEM education but also to inspire a diverse new generation of scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians poised to tackle global challenges.

