JCSU Creates A Pipeline For Black Healthcare Professionals

Johnson C. Smith University has partnered with Northeastern University’s Charlotte campus to create a pipeline for aspiring Black healthcare professionals.

The partnership will create opportunities for JCSU students to first attain foundational pre-health education from JCSU before transitioning to Northeastern’s accelerated Bachelor of Nursing, Master of Public Health or Master of Applied Behavioral Analysis programs.

The goal of the partnership is to increase the number of Black health care providers, specifically nurses, into a field that is in dire need of diversification.

“Johnson C. Smith University has been here servicing individuals who have been excluded from higher education since 1867, so the opportunity to continue to grow the potential of that student base for us is very exciting,” said Dr. Melita Pope Mitchell, associate vice president of Academic Affairs at JCSU.

