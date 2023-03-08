Queens University MSTOD Community Builds Foundation Of Early Success For Students

Members of the Master of Science in Talent & Organization Development (MSTOD) community gathered on the Queens University of Charlotte campus to mingle and engage in professional development sessions as part of this year’s MSTOD residency. This semi-annual experience is an integral part of the MSTOD graduate program, allowing new students to build a foundation for success early in their studies through customized sessions and relational experiences.

For current students, alumni, faculty, staff, and members of the MSTOD Board of Advisors, the residency offers opportunities to both network and learn. From participating in a lively speed networking event to developing a personal career plan, participants are supported in their continuous development and engagement by the entirety of the MSTOD community.

