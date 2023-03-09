Starship Robots Save Time And Deliver Service To UNC Charlotte

Dining services teamed up with Starship, a robot food delivery service company, to provide a delivery option never offered at UNC Charlotte. Whether you’re a student or a faculty and staff member, the robots will save you time. Order food and have it delivered nearly anywhere on campus. Say goodbye to interrupted study breaks or standing in line for food in between classes, and say hello to fast delivery wherever you are.

What they do

These delivery robots deliver food from on campus vendors right to you. Starting on Wednesday, March 8, a limited number of retail dining locations will be available on the Starship app so they can warm up and get to know campus. Eventually, more campus food vendors will be on the robots’ route. Here are the places they deliver from so far:

Wendy’s

Bojangles

Shake Smart

MORE >>>