Charlotte’s Sigma Tau Delta Celebrates 40 Years
UNC Charlotte’s chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the premier international English honors society, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The honor society recognizes student achievement in academics and literary outreach through educational, social and community events.
Five members of Charlotte’s chapter will present at the Sigma Tau Delta annual conference in Denver, Colorado at the end of March. Their projects range from literary criticism to creative writing endeavors.