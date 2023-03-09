Charlotte Professors Garner Honors At Faculty Awards Ceremony

Charlotte faculty members Kirill Afonin and Margaret Quinlan are the 2023 recipients of the First Citizens Bank Scholars Medal and the Harshini V. de Silva Graduate Mentor Award, respectively.

First Citizens Bank Scholars Medal recognizes research excellence

Afonin, who is a professor of chemistry in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, is a world-renowned leader in RNA (ribonucleic acid) nanotechnology, an area that investigates how RNA can be programmed to assemble into desired shapes and sizes for applications in therapeutics, biosensors and molecular electronics.

de Silva Award honors graduate-level mentoring

Quinlan, professor of communication studies and director of the health and medical humanities interdisciplinary program in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, is an exceptional graduate mentor who has worked to enhance graduate student success at UNC Charlotte since her arrival in 2009.

MORE >>>