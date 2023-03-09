Historic Queens University Swimming Seeks National Title Beginning March 9

After making history with dominating performances in the CCSA Championships which included a championship victory on the men’s side, Queens swimming will conclude their season by competing in the CSCAA’s National Invitational Championship.

The three-day event will occur on Thursday, March 9, and will conclude on Saturday, March 11. 21 swimmers, including 12 from the men’s side and nine from the women’s side will head to Elkhart, Indiana to compete in the event. Each day will consist of two sessions; prelims which take place at 10 AM, and finals commencing at 6 PM.

