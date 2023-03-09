JCSU Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Grantsmanship Awards

Johnson C. Smith University hosted its annual Grantsmanship Awards on Tuesday, a celebration that featured the presentation of awards and a keynote speech by JCSU’s longest-serving faculty member.

The event was also the 25th anniversary of the first Grantsmanship Awards at JCSU.

“Congratulations to all the grantees,” said President Clarence D. Armbrister. “It’s remarkable what has transpired here over the last 25 years and it is all thanks to the hard work of all of you.”

