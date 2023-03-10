Charlotte Launches New Affordable Text Book Initiative

At Charlotte, business services and Barnes & Noble College have partnered to launch a new textbook initiative called First Day Complete. Beginning fall 2023, students will have access to the Niner Course Pack, an affordable bundle of rental textbooks and course materials from Barnes & Noble Charlotte.

The Niner Course Pack is designed to reduce the cost of textbooks and access codes. The average student will save 35% to 50% off the cost of their materials.

MORE >>>