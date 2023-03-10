Charlotte SoA Lecture: Kate Kennen Mar 17

Having spent her childhood at her family’s garden center in central Massachusetts, Kate Kennen is well versed in the plants and ecological systems of the Northeast. A registered landscape architect with degrees from Cornell University and Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, she founded Kennen Landscape Architecture in 2004 and Offshoots, Inc. in 2012 to create practices focused on productive planting and ecological planning.

Kennen’s current research and teaching concentrates on planting design and applied Phyto technologies that utilize plants to clean up contaminated sites. Her recent book, PHYTO: Principles and Resources for Site Remediation and Landscape Design (co-authored with Niall Kirkwood) received a national ASLA honor award and was named one of the top 10 new landscape books by The Dirt in 2015.

