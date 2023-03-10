BusinessWoman Of The Year Honored At Queens University Charlotte

Leaders from across the city gathered for a luncheon on the Queens University of Charlotte campus to honor Ally’s President of Consumer and Commercial Banking, Diane “Di” Morais, as she became the 38th Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year.

During the luncheon, three female students from the McColl School of Business received the annual businesswoman scholarship at the event including undergraduate students Maria Duran Colin and Tanyita Jimenez; and MSTOD graduate student Michelle Martin.

“Queens began as a bold vision and that bold vision continues today as we work to establish a community free of biases, free of stereotypes and discrimination, and where we promote equity in everything that we do,” said Queens President Dan Lugo. “I believe that progress is being made, thanks in large part, to the inspiration and the achievements of the incredible women in this room.”

MORE >>>