Royals Women’s Rugby Out Serves All Queens University Teams

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics totaled 482 hours of service in the month of February with women’s rugby clocking a team-high 175 hours with an impact score of 74. The recognition is the second this season for the program.



The women’s rugby team had 24 volunteers record hours for the month, volunteering with multiple organizations. Some of which included the Crisis Assistance Ministry, Room In the Inn, the Latin America Coalition Resource Fair, and the St. Andrews After School Program. The team’s economic impact for the month of February totaled $5,018.

