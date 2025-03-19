JCSU Faculty Member Shakoya Brown Is On A Mission Of The Heart

Johnson C. Smith University faculty member and alumna, Shakoya Brown, is on a mission to raise awareness and funds for women’s heart health as a nominee for the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Woman of Impact campaign. As a stroke survivor, Brown is using her platform to educate, empower and advocate on behalf of women’s heart disease and stroke.

The Woman of Impact campaign, running through April 10 at 9 a.m., is a nationwide initiative recognizing changemakers committed to reducing the impact of cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women. Over the next several weeks, Brown and her team will work to raise critical funds for lifesaving research, education and community programs while spreading awareness about the importance of heart health.

“As a proud JCSU alumna, I know the power of community,” said Brown. “I never could have imagined having a stroke at 23. I was anticipating that Monday morning being my ‘last-first day’ of graduate school. I had not felt well for the few days leading up to the stroke. I thought it was COVID or even the flu, but never in a million years a stroke. The signs presented themselves late that Sunday evening. I thought I was just experiencing exhaustion.”

Brown stated that this experience has shown her how urgent it is to close the knowledge gap on women’s heart health, especially for Black women. She strives to help more women in her community recognize the signs, know the risks and take charge of their health.

To support Shakoya Brown’s campaign, donations can be made on her donor page on the American Heart Association website. Follow her journey and upcoming events on her personal social media outlets by searching her name.

MORE >>>