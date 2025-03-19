Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Central Piedmont Community College

March Career Services Events At Central Piedmont Connects Students To Jobs

Looking for a job? Check Out These Recruiting Opportunities

Note: Employers are subject to change. Please click the event link and register for the most up-to-date information. Events are open to all students. Learn how to prepare to meet with employers. 

Medical Assisting and CNA Meet & Greet
Tue., Mar. 18, 1:30-3 p.m. | Levine Campus, Building 3, Tucker Lobby

Work-It Wednesdays 
Wed., Mar. 19, 10 a.m.-1 pm. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Transportation Systems Meet & Greet
Wed., Mar. 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Merancas Campus, Transportation Systems Rm 112

Culinary and Hospitality Meet & Greet
Mon., Mar. 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | Central Campus, Van Every Culinary Arts Center

Work-It Wednesdays
Wed., Mar. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Nursing and Networking Meet & Greet
Thu., Mar. 27, 1-4 p.m. | Central Campus, Health Careers Building, 4th Floor

April Preview! 

Teacher Preparation and Education Panel + Meet & Greet
Wed., Apr. 2, 3:30-5:30 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center 1000

Career Connect – Resume Drop-in and Networking + Professional Headshots
Thu., Apr. 3, 1-4 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center 0070

