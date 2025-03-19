March Career Services Events At Central Piedmont Connects Students To Jobs

Looking for a job? Check Out These Recruiting Opportunities!

Note: Employers are subject to change. Please click the event link and register for the most up-to-date information. Events are open to all students. Learn how to prepare to meet with employers.

Medical Assisting and CNA Meet & Greet

Tue., Mar. 18, 1:30-3 p.m. | Levine Campus, Building 3, Tucker Lobby

Work-It Wednesdays

Wed., Mar. 19, 10 a.m.-1 pm. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Transportation Systems Meet & Greet

Wed., Mar. 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Merancas Campus, Transportation Systems Rm 112

Culinary and Hospitality Meet & Greet

Mon., Mar. 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | Central Campus, Van Every Culinary Arts Center

Work-It Wednesdays

Wed., Mar. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Nursing and Networking Meet & Greet

Thu., Mar. 27, 1-4 p.m. | Central Campus, Health Careers Building, 4th Floor

April Preview!

Teacher Preparation and Education Panel + Meet & Greet

Wed., Apr. 2, 3:30-5:30 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center 1000

Career Connect – Resume Drop-in and Networking + Professional Headshots

Thu., Apr. 3, 1-4 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center 0070

MORE >>>