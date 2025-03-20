The Black Line Ball From Freedom By Design At Charlotte March 29

Sat, Mar 29, 2025 | 7pm to 11pm

Storrs, Storrs Salon

9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Freedom by Design is excited to invite all CoA+A students to the Annual Black Line Ball, held on Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 7-11 P.M in the Storrs Salon.

The Black Line Ball is a CoA+A-wide social event that explores movement, rhythm, and dance through linear and greyscale themes. Guests are welcome to dress as they feel comfortable, but black and white formal attire is encouraged!

Tickets are $15 for an individual and $20 for a couple. CoA+A students may bring one outside guest.

Tickets will be sold in-person only, beginning on February 26 and continuing through the day of the event. A part of the profits raised through ticket sales will benefit the Catawba Lands Conservancy.

All attendees must bring a valid student I.D.

Follow @fbdcharlotte on Instagram for more updates on the event.

MORE >>>