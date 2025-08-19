JCSU Strengthens Ties With Ashesi University In Ghana

The JCSU Golden Bulls are making global connections.

Johnson C. Smith University’s delegation visited Ashesi University in Ghana to strengthen ties and build international partnerships. This collaboration opens new doors for student exchange, research, and shared innovation across continents.

Together, JCSU is expanding opportunities, fostering cultural exchange, and preparing students to be leaders in a connected world.

Since its founding in 2002, Ashesi has established a reputation as a leader in undergraduate education in Africa, with an educational experience that fosters ethical leadership, an entrepreneurial mindset, and the ability to solve complex problems. The mission of Ashesi University is to educate a new generation of ethical, entrepreneurial leaders in Africa; to cultivate the critical thinking skills, the concern for others, and the courage it will take to transform a continent.

