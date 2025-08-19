Queens Coach Grant Leonard Pulls Off A Coup With NBA G League Champion Evan Harville

Queens University of Charlotte head men’s basketball coach Grant Leonard is pleased to welcome Evan Harville to the 2025-26 coaching staff. Harville comes to the Queen City following seven seasons in the NBA G League.



“Getting Evan from the NBA is a coup,” said Leonard. “He won a G League championship with the Rockets a few years back and has been a part of some of the best defensive teams in G League history! Evan has been a part of the rise of the Rockets and Pistons organizations and we are fortunate to have that level of experience here at Queens.”



Harville got his professional coaching career started in 2018 when he joined the Greensboro Swarm, the G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. After three seasons with the Swarm, Harville transitioned to an associate head coaching role with the RGV Vipers, the affiliate for the Houston Rockets.



Across three seasons with the Vipers, Harville helped the organization reach back-to-back NBA G League title games, culminating in the 2022 NBA G League Championship. The Vipers put together record-breaking seasons with Harville on staff. In the 2023-24 season, the Vipers held the G League records for the highest steal percentage, turnover percentage, and points off turnovers. In 2021-22, the Vipers set the G League record for offensive rating (116.3) and offensive rebounding rate (38.6%).



The success in Edinburg, Texas, opened the door for Harville to join the Motor City Cruise, the affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, as an assistant coach. Harville spent one season with the Cruise before joining the Royals staff this offseason.



Harville brings a deep knowledge to the Royals staff, and has worked with elite professionals, including Steph Curry, Kemba Walker, Vernon Carey, Devonte Graham, Willie Stein, and Joel Berry. At the professional level, Harville has worked with 10 All-American award winners and nine conference player of the year winners.



“I’m honored to join the men’s basketball coaching staff at Queens University, as we continue building a championship-caliber program at the Division 1 level,” said Harville. “The energy around this team, this campus, and this community is truly special, and I’m excited to help our student-athletes grow on and off the court. Together, we’re committed to competing with passion, developing leaders, and representing Queens with pride.”



Harville will serve as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach and Defensive Analyst. Last season, Queens ranked fifth in the Atlantic Sun in scoring defense, holding opponents to 74.6 points per game. The Royals rebounding efforts ranked third in the league, including a fourth-place finish in offensive rebounding. Former Queens standout Malcolm Wilson was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the nation in blocked shots.



The Royals are coming off their first-ever 20-win season in Division 1, and their third straight trip to the ASUN Tournament. Queens reached the ASUN Tournament semifinals for the first time, and made their first postseason appearance in the 2025 Purple College Basketball Invitational.



The 2025-26 schedule has been released, and includes a loaded slate of home games inside Curry Arena. Fans can access the full schedule here. Season tickets and single-game tickets are on sale today, so be sure to secure those here ahead of the new season.

