JCSU Student Market Stocked For Next Five Years By Generous Harris Teeter

Johnson C. Smith University’s Golden Bulls General Market provides food and general care products to University students and on Tuesday, Paige Pauroso, communication specialist for Harris Teeter, presented a $50,000 check for the market to Dr. Davida Haywood, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management; Dr. Cathy Jones, dean of Students; and SGA President Kennedy Pearson ’23. The funds will be used over the next five years to make sure the pantry remains fully stocked.

“We want students at JCSU to focus on their education and becoming tomorrow’s leaders,” said Pauroso. “We don’t want them worrying about where their next meal will come from.”

“Harris Teeter’s donation provides more resources that will help meet our students’ physical and mental needs,” added Jones. “Students are not only going to class, but working, so it is inevitable that they will miss a meal. It is important that we provide these resources to not just our traditional students, but also to our Phasing Up foster care students and our international students.”

