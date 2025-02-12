JCSU Students Join The Wendell Scott Foundation Initiative

The Wendell Scott Foundation, in partnership with GEICO and Shoes That Fit, is making a lasting impact for children in need. Thanks to GEICO’s generous donation of 6,500 pairs of shoes, students across the U.S. will step forward with confidence.

Johnson C. Smith University student-athletes joined this incredible initiative at Oakdale Elementary today. The principal at Oakdale is JCSU alumna Dr. Sharrone L. Powell. Partnerships like this help uplift and empower underserved communities, ensuring our youth receive the support they deserve.

Huge thanks to Warrick Scott who attended JCSU, McArthur Stephen, Chinique Scott, Amy Fass, and Coach Martin-Toney, Janet Lang, Boris Henderson and Dr. John Oliver for making this possible. Stay tuned for a video recap.

The Wendell Scott Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the legacy of Wendell Scott, the first African-American NASCAR driver, and inspiring future generations. We aim to promote diversity and inclusion in the motorsports industry through education, advocacy, and community development.

Through scholarships and mentorship opportunities, we empower promising students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to pursue higher education and become leaders in their chosen fields. We also collaborate with industry leaders, community organizations, and educational institutions to advocate for diversity and representation within motorsports.

By supporting initiatives that benefit underprivileged communities and instilling the values of hard work and determination, we aim to uplift and inspire individuals to create positive change. With the support of generous sponsors, donors, and partners, we continue to spread Wendell Scott’s legacy and inspire the next generation.

Visit our website at www.wendellscott.org to learn more about the Wendell Scott Foundation, our programs, and how you can get involved. Together, let’s honor Wendell Scott’s legacy and create a brighter future for aspiring individuals in the motorsports industry and beyond.

MORE >>>