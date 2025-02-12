Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Announces Generous Gift To Broderick Adé Hogue Graphic Arts Memorial Scholarship

The UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture is pleased and grateful to announce a major sustaining gift to the Broderick Adé Hogue Graphic Arts Memorial Scholarship. A generous donation from art philanthropists JF and Luann Scherer, who have worked with the Chicago-based Adé Hogue Foundation, has brought the scholarship fund to a total of $240,000, the largest scholarship in the Department of Art & Art History.

The Broderick Adé Hogue Graphic Arts Memorial Scholarship was established by graphic design faculty David Brodeur and Bobby Campbell after Hogue’s death in a biking accident in October 2021. Many friends and family members have contributed to its growth.

Hogue created a significant record of achievement despite his young age, and he was recognized in 2018 with the College of Arts + Architecture’s Distinguished Alumni Award in Art.

“Through all of the impressive accolades and recognition he received, Adé stayed the same humble, funny guy whether he was giving a speech to a national conference or sitting in a classroom with first-year design students,” Brodeur and Campbell wrote at the time of his death. “He had so much more to accomplish, but he will always remain an inspiration. He will be dearly missed.”

After graduating from UNC Charlotte in 2012, Hogue established a successful career in Chicago, where the Scherer family met him.

“At the time that Adé was tragically taken away from us, the outpouring of grief and love from the many communities he had touched will be a life-long reminder of the power of friendship,” the Scherer family said in a statement. “As a family dedicated to supporting education for all, we’ve been particularly touched by the UNC Charlotte scholarship in Adé’s name designed to propel marginalized artists and designers. Though often difficult, we wanted to focus not on the grief and sadness of losing Adé, but rather, on who he was – the passionate, enthusiastic, and ambitious artist who strived to open doors for those around him. He led by example, as many great role models do. Walking through life with him was an honor, and now, we’re excited to support his legacy with the same vigor in which he lived.”

Senior graphic design and art history double major Jonah Sanderson is a current recipient of the Broderick Adé Hogue Graphic Arts Memorial Scholarship. An Honors student, he is on the executive boards of the Filipino American Student Union, Asian Student Association, and Society of Art Historians.

“As a recipient of the Broderick Adé Hogue Memorial Scholarship, I feel empowered to continue his legacy of elevating minority communities at UNC Charlotte,” Sanderson said. “As a Filipino-American graphic designer and art historian, this scholarship allows me to further my studies and celebrates my ongoing dedication to promoting visibility for Filipino students within the college and throughout the University.”

This year, the University announced its capital campaign, For the Love of Charlotte. In conjunction with that campaign, the goal is to raise this scholarship endowment to $300,000 through the efforts of UNC Charlotte Advancement and the Adé Hogue Foundation. To make a gift please visit this site.

MORE >>>