JCSU To Host 6th Annual Queen City HBCU Cookout 

July 26, 2025, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDT

JCSU – Humanities Lawn, 100 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216

Get ready for the Queen City HBCU Cookout Scholarship Fundraiser, an exciting annual event dedicated to raising scholarship funds for the local HBCU alumni chapters in the Charlotte area and connecting alumni with their local chapters. This incredible event has opened doors to collaborate with local businesses through vendor and sponsorship opportunities.

The Queen City HBCU nonprofit works together to find initiatives to help increase membership in local alumni association chapters/clubs, they provide an environment to advance student recruitment amongst HBCU’s, they improve communication between local alumni associations, schools, and the community, and they create fundraising initiatives to benefit all affiliate organizations involved.

