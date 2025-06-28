Central Piedmont To Launch Student Success Program In NC Boost

Are you earning a degree in a high-demand field like:

Health Care

IT

Engineering

Biotechnology

Skilled Trades

Transportation

Public Safety

…and want extra support, financial help, and a faster path to graduation?

If you’re a North Carolina resident and eligible for the Next NC Scholarship, you could be a perfect fit for NC Boost, a brand-new opportunity launching this fall at Central Piedmont!

What is NC Boost?

NC Boost is a student success program from the North Carolina Community College System designed to help you:

Stay on track

Graduate faster

Launch a great career

Benefits of Joining the 2025 Boost Cohort:

A dedicated academic coach who will support you every step of the way

Reduced or eliminated tuition costs

Access to exclusive events and activities

A $200 stipend every two months for attending in-person meetings and staying on track

Only 150 students will be selected.

MORE >>>