Central Piedmont To Launch Student Success Program In NC Boost
Are you earning a degree in a high-demand field like:
- Health Care
- IT
- Engineering
- Biotechnology
- Skilled Trades
- Transportation
- Public Safety
…and want extra support, financial help, and a faster path to graduation?
If you’re a North Carolina resident and eligible for the Next NC Scholarship, you could be a perfect fit for NC Boost, a brand-new opportunity launching this fall at Central Piedmont!
What is NC Boost?
NC Boost is a student success program from the North Carolina Community College System designed to help you:
- Stay on track
- Graduate faster
- Launch a great career
Benefits of Joining the 2025 Boost Cohort:
- A dedicated academic coach who will support you every step of the way
- Reduced or eliminated tuition costs
- Access to exclusive events and activities
- A $200 stipend every two months for attending in-person meetings and staying on track
Only 150 students will be selected.