Next NC Scholarship Available For Central Piedmont Students

The Next NC Scholarship offers a fantastic opportunity for North Carolina residents to pursue higher education by fully covering tuition and fees at any community college. And this money does not have to be paid back. Here’s what you need to know:

Who is eligible?

North Carolina residents eligible for in-state tuition

High school graduates or equivalency completers

Households with an annual Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $80,000 or less

Students enrolled in an eligible undergraduate program for the 2024-2025 academic year

Individuals taking at least 6 credit hours per semester

Students who have completed the 2024-2025 FAFSA with a resulting Student Aid Index (SAI) at or below 7,500

What does it cover?

Community Colleges: At least $3,000, which often covers full tuition and fees Funds can also be used for things like books, food, housing, and other educational expenses.



How to apply?

Complete the FAFSA: The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is essential. If you’re eligible, you’ll receive the scholarship; there are no additional forms to fill out. Ensure it’s submitted by August 15, 2024, for priority consideration. Funds are disbursed until they are exhausted.



Why apply? The Next NC Scholarship simplifies the financial aid process by combining state and federal resources, making college more accessible and affordable for many North Carolinians. This initiative is part of North Carolina’s commitment to investing in education and supporting its residents in achieving their academic goals.

For more details, visit the Next NC Scholarship website and start your application today

