Charlotte Provided Training Site For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Team

UNC Charlotte served as the base training site for Club de Fútbol Pachuca, one of the 32 teams playing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The facilities management grounds crew worked additional hours to prepare the University’s fields to meet FIFA guidelines during the team’s stay at Charlotte, receiving compliments from the Pachuca staff.

Club de Fútbol Pachuca is a Mexican professional football club based in Pachuca, Hidalgo, that competes in Liga MX, the top division of Mexican football.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is the 21st edition and the first of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, an international club soccer competition organized by FIFA. The tournament is being played in the United States from June 14 to July 13. Charlotte is one of the host cities, with games being played at Bank of America Stadium.

