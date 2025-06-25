Queens University Athletics Elected To NCAA Division I Status

Queens University of Charlotte has been notified by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors that it has been elected to active Division I status effective July 1, 2025, after successfully completing all reclassification requirements. The board’s action concludes Queens’ reclassification period from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I after just three years, following the Division I Council vote in January that shortened the reclassification period for schools transitioning to Division I. The Royals are officially granted access to Division I membership benefits, including full NCAA post-season eligibility beginning this fall.



“It is definitely an exciting time to be a part of the Queens University of Charlotte community,” said Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout. “I’m extremely proud of the athletes, coaches, and staff who have worked tremendously hard during the NCAA reclassification process to continue to exude who the Royals are in the classroom, in the community, and in competition. The NCAA reclassification process is one of the most strenuous tasks that an athletic department can take on, and it spans multiple years. This decision by the board following year three for us is a testament to the Queens community coming together to contribute to this monumental moment. We also must thank our fans, families, alumni, and sponsors for continuing to support the Royals throughout the process. The future is bright, and the Royals continue to rise.”



The Royals’ reclassification to Division I was announced on May 10, 2022, following a unanimous vote by Queens’ Board of Trustees to accept an invitation to join the Atlantic Sun Conference. The process officially began on July 1, 2022.



“Congratulations to Queens University of Charlotte on achieving active Division I Membership,” ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon stated. “From day one, Queens has demonstrated a firm commitment to the principles of Division I Membership, a dedication to the enhancement of the student-athlete experience, and has competed at a high level within the Atlantic Sun Conference. I look forward to their first NCAA Championship appearance, which I am confident will come very soon!”



Due to NCAA reclassification rules, Queens has not been eligible to compete for NCAA Championships for the past three seasons. However, the Royals have continued to find success. Inside the classroom, student-athletes posted a record-setting 3.45 GPA twice in the past three seasons. Just this past season, 413 student-athletes held a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher and were named to the Royals Athletic Directors Honor Roll. Additionally, 346 student-athletes achieved the Athletic Gold Standard for earning a 3.7 GPA or higher for the academic year. The Athletic Royal Society is exclusive to the Royals who recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA, and 65 student-athletes achieved that recognition this year. Lastly, Queens Athletics saw 118 Royals receive their degrees this spring at Commencement.



In competition, the Royals have made a total of 45 post-season appearances, including 15 during the 2024-25 season. In 2025, the men’s basketball team advanced to their first post-season invitational as they competed in the CBI after reaching the semifinal round of the ASUN Championship tournament for the first time. Additionally, the men’s swimming and diving team captured the department’s first program ASUN Championship title while Queens’ track and field program has won 16 individual ASUN championship titles across three indoor and outdoor seasons.



In the community, the Royals continue to make their mark as well, recording 7,081 hours of community service this past academic year, setting a new benchmark in the department. Multiple teams have also ranked top 10 in the nation for community engagement in the Helper Helper end of year reports from the past three seasons.



Individually, Queens has seen athletes capture ASUN Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards, Championship MVP Awards, and ASUN Player of the Year Awards. Additionally, many Royals have earned ASUN All-Conference honors. The Royals also celebrated current and former athletes competing in The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.



The three-year reclassification process involved the help of many individuals within the Queens community. Queens’ Interim Chief Operations Officer and Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., served as the chair of the Division I Transition Committee.



“Achieving full Division I status marks a transformative moment in Queens’ history,” Fatherly said. “This milestone not only reflects the determination and excellence of our student-athletes, coaches, faculty, and staff – it also continues to raise the profile of our university both within the ASUN footprint and across the country. As full Division I members, we look forward to the new opportunities this status brings to showcase the strength of our academic and athletic programs on an even larger stage.”



Queens sponsors 23 NCAA sports. Of its NCAA-affiliated sports, 21 compete in the ASUN. Men’s volleyball is a member of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA), and field hockey is an NCAA Division I Independent.



Queens also sponsors women’s rugby and women’s triathlon, two NCAA emerging sports, who have captured national championship titles. Additionally, the club triathlon team has won five straight national championships while men’s rugby has competed in two of the last three NCR DI National Championship finals.

