Charlotte Architecture Students And Faculty Study Dynamic City Urban Systems In Tokyo

34 undergraduate and graduate @cltarchitecture students spent a month studying in Japan with architecture faculty Chris Jarrett, Rachel Dickey, and Jeffrey Nesbit.

⁠

Living in shared houses across Tokyo, students developed a close reading of one of the most livable, high-density cities in the world. They learned first-hand how the city’s dynamic and interconnected urban systems support a fully integrated public life. ⁠

⁠

Coursework included site visits, field research, analytical drawings, and the design of small-scale urban interventions in the neighborhood of Tomigaya-cho. ⁠

⁠

SoA’s 4th international joint design workshop with the International Architecture and Urban Design (I-AUD) program at Meiji University offered students lessons in intercultural communications and cross-cultural collaboration. The workshop concluded with presentations to eight distinguished critics and a memorable wrap-up party. ⁠

⁠

Exhibitions on the work of Kazuo Shinohara at TOTO Gallery and the work of 50 contemporary architects at GA Gallery, as well as visits to Kengo Kuma and Fumihiko Maki offices, offered insights into the nature of architectural practice in Japan. As did site visits to various architectural projects in Ginza, Omotesando, Marunouchi, Shibuya, Akihabara, Sumida and beyond.

