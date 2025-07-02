Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Charlotte’s Kyoung Hee Kim’s Class Is Cultivating Algae For Environmentally Sustainable Concrete

Algae blooms are hampering water activities at Lake Norman and across the country.⁠

But not all algae is toxic, and UNC Charlotte faculty and students are researching ways to put algae to good use.⁠

In Professor of Architecture Kyoung Hee Kim‘s class this past spring, 16 students cultivated algae called chlorella in containers along the second-floor windows of Storrs. In April, they harvested the algae and used it to make environmentally sustainable concrete.⁠

Each student then cast the algae concrete in a decorative mold of their own design.⁠

Why would anyone want to make concrete out of algae? ⁠

Well, traditional concrete, which includes portland cement in its mixture, is terrible for the environment, generating an astonishing amount of greenhouse gases when it’s produced. ⁠

Algae concrete is a carbon-neutral, and even potentially carbon-negative, product.⁠

This concrete research is just one of the ways that Dr. Kim and architecture students are exploring how algae can be a part of sustainable building solutions. Kim’s latest iteration of a window system that contains living algae is currently installed and undergoing testing at the Innovation Barn near uptown Charlotte.⁠

