Charlotte Football Sells Out 2025 Season Tickets

For the first time in program history, season tickets for the 2025 Charlotte Football season are sold out.

The response to head coach Tim Albin‘s inaugural season and an exciting six-game home schedule drove Niner Nation to secure the most season tickets in program history, resulting in the sellout, as well as posting the highest year-over-year renewal percentage.

“Our fans have rallied behind Coach Albin and this team, and the excitement for the season is off the charts,” Director of Athletics Mike Hill said.

In 2024, the 49ers sold out four of six home games, and construction on the first phase of expansion at Richardson Stadium – a premium tower which will include suites, loge boxes, and more – is set to begin in August.

Though season ticket packages are now sold out, fans can still secure seats through three-game flex plans and single-game tickets when they become available.

BLEACHER SECTION ADDED FOR NORTH CAROLINA GAME

To meet the ever-increasing demand at Richardson Stadium, Charlotte Athletics will add an additional seating section on the east concourse above the UNC Charlotte student section for the home opener vs. North Carolina.

Tickets in that section can be secured via a three-game flex plan at this time.

DUKE’S MAYO CLASSIC GAME ON SALE

Charlotte’s 2025 season opener vs. Appalachian State is not included as part of the season ticket package, and tickets for that matchup, slated for a Friday, Aug. 29 kickoff at Bank of America Stadium, are now on sale to the general public. Tickets begin at just $50 for the general public and just $25 for UNC Charlotte students through their student portal log-in.



SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE IN JULY

Single-game tickets for five home games will go on sale July 7 for season ticket holders and July 8 for the general public.



Tickets for the North Carolina game will only be made available through season tickets and flex plans at this time. Single-game tickets will be available for sale at a later date, subject to availability.

